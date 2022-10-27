Event dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi's work takes place at ADA University in Baku

By Trend

An event dedicated to the work of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi was held at ADA university of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on October 27.

The members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former heads of state and government, international organizations, took part in the event, dedicated to Nizami's philosophy and the crisis of the modern world.

According to Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, many European authors were inspired by the works of Nizami. Moreover, the valuable legacy left by the poet is relevant to this day.

In his turn, former Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO, formerly ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri stressed that Nizami Ganjavi International Center plays a big role in popularizing Nizami's work.

The participants also discussed the global crisis that the whole world is facing today.

Former Chairman of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir noted that today the world is faced with such problems as the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy crises caused by military operations in Europe.

Former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said that Nizami Ganjavi once touched on important topics that are relevant today, and also stressed the importance of overcoming the global crisis and current problems.