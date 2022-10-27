Azerbaijani army unit holding command-staff exercises

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Computer-assisted command and staff exercises are being conducted at a military unit of the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In the Center for War Games under the Military Administration Institute, computer-assisted command and staff exercises are being held with the involvement of one of the military units’ staff officers.

The main objectives of the exercises are to improve the skills of commanders and staff officers in prompt decision-making and their abilities in managing combat, as well as further increase interoperability between the units.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.