Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit military lyceum

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visited the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

First, the military attaches went to the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the military lyceum to pay tribute to the National Leader's memory and become acquainted with pictures representing his life and political activities, the ministry said.

The foreign representatives were given a full briefing on the history and activities of the military lyceum. The guests then familiarized themselves with the lyceum's territory, educational buildings, logistics, and observed the teaching process.

Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, founded on July 28, 1971, also known as Military Lyceum, is a state school, specializing in education and training of students in military science and preparing them for professional military service.