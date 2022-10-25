President Ilham Aliyev's statement on Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations is encouraging – ambassador

By Trend

The statement by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations is encouraging, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan told reporters on October 24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to her, each meeting of the leaders of the region's countries is of utmost importance.

"We remember very well the crucial role played by Georgia in the transfer of detainees. However, there are plenty of fields such as energy and economy that are yet to be developed among the three countries," Degnan said.