Azerbaijan approves composition of Shusha City State Reserve Administration's Supervisory Board

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of “Shusha City State Reserve Administration” public legal entity.
According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board was approved:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Aydin Karimov - Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district
Members of the Supervisory Board
Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
Namig Gummatov - First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Azada Huseynova - Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.
This decree comes into force from the date of its signing.