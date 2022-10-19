Army holds competition for best battalion commander title

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s land forces have conducted a competition for the best battalion commander title under the plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The theoretical knowledge of the commanders of motorized rifles and operations commando battalions, as well as their tactical skills were tested during the competition. The participants were also checked for the qualifications, such as practical shooting, drill, and physical training, the ministry added.

Officers with the highest ratings were awarded the title of "Best commander of motorized rifle, an operations commando battalion," it added.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.