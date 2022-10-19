Aim of EU's mission in Armenia is to push Russia out of South Caucasus - Russian political scientist

By Trend

The aim of the EU's mission in Armenia is to push Russia out of South Caucasus, Trend reports via the Director of the Institute for Political Studies, Sergey Markov's social media page.

"A new attack has begun against Russia. Today, the deployment of observers from the EU on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border began. So urgent that today they are being transferred from Georgia. It's clear that these observers are almost all the military and special services of NATO countries. The aim is to push Russia out of the South Caucasus, including expelling Russian peacekeepers and expelling the Russian military base in Gyumri," he said.

Makarov believes that this is a joint plan of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

"All observers will be on the territory of Armenia. Russia wanted CSTO observers to be stationed there, but Armenia blocked observers from the CSTO. There was already a sharp public dispute between the Foreign Minister of Russia and Armenia," he added.

Earlier, foreign ministers of 27 EU countries agreed on sending a civil mission to the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan.

The Council has decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation in the region

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that in order to ensure a swift deployment of the EU monitoring capacity, it was decided that the monitoring experts will be temporarily deployed from the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia. Later, he informed that the EU's civil mission is already in Armenia.

The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months.

The mission deployment issue was reflected in the statement adopted on October 7 following the quadrilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

The EU and France wanted to create a border monitoring mission that would also operate on the territory of Azerbaijan and use it to enter the region. Azerbaijan objected to this, and after a firm position, it was decided that the mission will operate only on the territory of Armenia. Azerbaijan will cooperate with the mission in accordance with its interests.

The border mission will help build confidence and contribute to the border delimitation process.