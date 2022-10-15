Truth about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be conveyed to world - Dutch writer

By Trend

Truth about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be conveyed to the world, Dutch author of books about the war and genocide in Karabakh Henri Van Rens, who visited mass grave in liberated Edilli village of Khojavand district within a delegation of foreign representatives, told Trend on October 15.

"I’m deeply saddened by what happened here. People cannot do this. The [Azerbaijani] soldiers were buried alive, and tied with wire. It's just horrifying," Van Rens said.

According to him, many countries do not pay due attention to information about war crimes committed by Armenia and disclosure of the truth about what really happened here.

The writer noted that with his activities he’ll seek to ensure that people learn the truth about the cruelty and atrocities by the Armenian soldiers.