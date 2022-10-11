  • 11 October 2022 [15:50]
    Bishkek hosts meeting of First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in limited format
  • 11 October 2022 [15:24]
    Azerbaijan to establish regional branch of ICESCO
  • 11 October 2022 [15:01]
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek [PHOTO]
  • 11 October 2022 [14:34]
    Azerbaijani servicemen join NATO training course in Baku
  • 11 October 2022 [14:28]
    Azerbaijani president visits Ata-Beyit National Historical & Memorial Complex in Bishkek [UPDATE]
  • 11 October 2022 [14:24]
    Baku urges int’l community to hold Armenia accountable for missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities during 2020 war
  • 11 October 2022 [13:55]
    Azerbaijan committed to strengthening relations with Asian partners
  • 11 October 2022 [13:37]
    Armenia's war crimes - result of asymmetrical warfare against Azerbaijan - MP
  • 11 October 2022 [13:34]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for state visit [PHOTO]

