Azerbaijani diaspora: Edilli mass graves reconfirm Armenia's war crimes

In a statement addressed to international organizations, the Azerbaijani diaspora community has stated that a mass grave site discovered in Khojavand’s Edilli village once again confirms that war crimes, accompanied by torture and inhuman acts, had been committed against Azerbaijanis in Karabakh.

The statement noted that these crimes are a flagrant violation of the norms of international and humanitarian laws, including the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Victims of War, by the armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians, and military personnel.

It was stated that this was not the first mass grave found in Edilli village, liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

The items found near the remains showed that the men buried were Azerbaijani soldiers, who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

The statement said that despite repeated appeals, Armenia, in order to conceal the war crimes committed, refused to provide information about the fates of these persons, as well as about the places of mass graves.

The statement noted that by pursuing a policy of hatred on racial, ethnic, and religious grounds, along with presenting unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan, instead of stopping war crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice for previously committed crimes, Armenia hinders security and the peace process in the region by committing provocations.

"Azerbaijanis around the world resolutely declare that the international community must adequately respond to these war crimes, and bring to justice those who have committed them against peace and humanity," added the statement.