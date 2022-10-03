Türkiye to implement joint projects with fraternal Azerbaijan - director general of DHA

By Trend

As in all areas, Türkiye will implement joint projects with fraternal Azerbaijan in the field of media, Director General of Demiroren News Agency (DHA) Celal Korkut said, while speaking at the signing ceremony of new agreement between DHA and Trend News Agency, Trend reports.

"Both sides are developing cooperation and moving into the future. Cooperation between DHA and Trend opens doors for wider cooperation between media bodies of Turkic states. Both parties will conduct work aimed at both the Western audience and the audience of the Turkic states. Through this agreement, DHA and Trend will not only ensure mutual exchange of news, but also demonstrate exemplary cooperation to the whole world. Readers will learn the latest news about Azerbaijan and Türkiye directly from the source," he stated.

According to Korkut, DHA has a wide network throughout Türkiye, and Trend is a large news agency, oriented both to the Western audience and to the Turkic states audience.

"Thus, by cooperating, DHA and Trend will reach a whole new level. The slogan 'One nation - two states', which is important for both sides, will also be reflected in the media field. Another reason DHA's visit to Baku is the steps related to the founding of the Demiroren media vocational and technical lyceum. Today, the educational institution accepted the first students. The high-level education received at the lyceum will allow them to find employment in their field after graduation. Both sides will have meetings on this project tomorrow as well," he added.