NGOs call upon int'l community to take Azerbaijan's mine problem seriously

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Non-governmental organizations working within the framework of the mine risk control project in Azerbaijan have addressed a statement to international organizations over recent mine incidents across the country, President of the International Eurasian Press Foundation Umud Mirzayev said.

The statement emphasized that the illegal actions of the Armenian military units, which massively polluted the liberated territories of Azerbaijan with mines and dangerous ammunition, destroyed settlements, villages, and cities, and wiped them off the face of the earth, continue to this day.

It was noted that the explosion of mines in recent days in the Fuzuli, Tartar, and Khojavand districts, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 4 seriously injured, is a continuation of these actions.

“We, as civil society organizations, are deeply concerned about the recent mine incidents that have resulted in the death of our civilians. If the world community does not take the mine problem of Azerbaijan seriously, if it is not given a legal assessment at the international level, then this crime against humanity will deepen every day and take the lives of more and more people. Unfortunately, the mine incidents that have taken place once again confirm the seriousness of the threat of this problem and the importance of the numerous calls, messages, and statements we have voiced,” the statement stressed.

The statement added that, at present, Armenian provocateurs secretly are penetrating the liberated regions to plant mines in Azerbaijani territories. One of the reasons for the fighting on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on September 12-13 relates to this provocation. It was added that during the inspection of these territories, it was found that the Armenians again buried thousands of mines.

The NGOs reported that over 230 citizens, mostly civilians, became victims of mine explosions after the agreement of November 10, 2020. Among them were workers of social infrastructure facilities and military personnel.

They emphasized that the world community turns a blind eye to the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and remains silent.

“As civil society organizations, we are witnessing the disdainful attitude of international organizations and donors towards the mine problem of our country. We appeal to the UN and its agencies, international organizations, including donors, and investors, calling them to support the solution of the global mine problem in Azerbaijan,” the statement continued.

“We call on international organizations not to support the unreasonable and provocative actions of Armenia, such as rekindling the conflict. It is necessary to support activities aimed at ensuring a truce, peace, and sustainable development in the region, and encourage activities to create an atmosphere of trust! In this regard, they must protest against the mining of territories, the installation of mine traps by Armenian military units, and give a legal assessment to this," the statement finalized.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territories, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.