Azerbaijani president sends congratulatory letter to Korean counterpart [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol.

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

It is pleasant to see the current level of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Korea celebrating 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations. Our interstate ties have dynamically developed in past period while our collaboration has deepened in the areas of mutual interest.

The Korean companies successfully participate in the implementation of several projects in Azerbaijan, Today, the wide scale relief and reconstruction operations conducted in our country’s territories liberated from the occupation create favorable conditions to expand the scope of our interaction. I believe that we can ensure further development of mutual activities by using effectively the current potential of Azerbaijani-Korean relations by our joint efforts.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2022