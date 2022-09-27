Azerbaijani mine agency defuses some 457 mines, munitions on 19-24 Sep

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 457 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories from September 19-24, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 46 anti-personnel, 144 anti-tank mines, and 267 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 457-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

Likewise, the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have neutralized nearly 380 mines in liberated Kalbajar District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On September 24-25, 370 PMN-E anti-personnel, as well as 9 TM-62 anti-tank mines were discovered and neutralized in Kalbajar’s Alagollar area and other directions as a result of demining activities, the ministry said.

The engineer-sapper units continue to remove mines from liberated territories, as well as the army’s supply roads. Engineering support initiatives are underway in the liberated lands, it added.

Five booby traps consisting of Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mines and laid by Armenian military formations in the direction of Khojaly District were detected, the ministry reported earlier.

Similarly, 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines, made in Armenia in 2021, were found and neutralized in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in Lachin District on September 20 as a result of demining activities carried out by the sappers.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.