Azerbaijan Army's successful retaliatory measures against Armenian provocation became another innovation in military science - minister

By Trend

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijani Armed Forces President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates the decisive retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army to suppress a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on September 12-14, 2022, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

Hasanov made the remark during the official meeting at the Central Command Post on September 24.

The minister noted that the successful retaliatory measures, taken at night by units of various types of troops cooperating simultaneously with each other in several directions in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, became another innovation of the Azerbaijan Army in military science.

These battles will be researched and analyzed by the world's leading military experts, he added.