MoD denies false information on shelling of Azerbaijani army positions

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied the information about the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, some social media accounts have spread such unsubstantiated information.

"We categorically refute this information. We urge our citizens not to believe such false information and not to share officially unconfirmed information," the ministry stated.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.