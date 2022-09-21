Army’s sapper units defuse another batch of mines planted by Armenia in Lachin

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have defused 90 more Armenia-planted landmines in liberated Lachin District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Another 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines, made in Armenia in 2021, were found and neutralized in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in Lachin District on September 20 as a result of demining activities carried out by the sappers, the ministry said.

Work on detecting and neutralizing mines laid by Armenian armed forces' sabotage elements on Azerbaijani territory is underway. The engineer-sapper units of the army are working diligently to clear Azerbaijani territories from mines planted by Armenians, it added.

Similarly, the engineer-sapper units defused some 100 landmines in the same direction on September 19, the ministry reported earlier. The discovered mines were produced in Armenia in 2021 following the 44-day war (2020).

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijani military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

So far, the Armenian government reported 202 losses among its own military personnel.