Nancy Pelosi's groundless and unfair accusations against Azerbaijan are unacceptable - FM

By Azernews

The statement by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Armenia on September 18, 2022, which distorts the situation in the region, is deeply regrettable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated in a statement, Azernews reports.

"Pelosi's baseless and unfair accusations against Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

"The incident that took place on a conditional, non-delimited border on the night of September 12-13 this year is a large-scale military provocation by Armenia against Azerbaijan. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan prevented the provocation and ensured the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Currently, the ceasefire is observed and the escalation of the situation has been prevented. All responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region and the large-scale provocation lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

"In general, Pelosi is known as a pro-Armenian politician, and the presence of pro-Armenian members of Congress in her delegation is evidence of this. With the midterm congressional period approaching, Pelosi is using this visit for her domestic political agenda and in order to enlist the support of the Armenian lobbying circles in the United States. It is unacceptable to transfer political intrigues and lobbying of interests from the US domestic political agenda to the South Caucasus region through Armenia.

"We emphasize with regret that Pelosi, who speaks of justice, has not purposefully shown any position until today regarding the policy of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, the ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and other similar grave crimes, for which Armenia is responsible.

"What Pelosi said in Armenia should be regarded as a statement made on the basis of Armenian propaganda. This is a serious blow to efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Such unilateral steps and unfounded statements do not serve to strengthen the fragile peace in the region, but, on the contrary, escalate tension," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.