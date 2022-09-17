Azerbaijan, Russia eye humanitarian & cultural co-op

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian President's Special Representative on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy discussed humanitarian and cultural areas of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia on September 14, Azernews reports.

Besides, the sides eyed the implementation of relevant measures on a bilateral and regional basis.

Further, Bayramov informed the interlocutor about the tension in the region, which arose as a result of the provocations of Armenia. He stressed Azerbaijan's unilateral proposal to Armenia for a humanitarian ceasefire, adding that the aggravation and destabilization of the situation are not in Azerbaijan's interests.

In turn, Shvydkoy expressed hope that the clashes would stop. He also noted that he is always ready to support the development of cooperation in the humanitarian and cultural spheres and the creation of confidence-building measures.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments made in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.