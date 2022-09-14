Azerbaijan's retaliatory measures aimed at legitimate military targets - Foreign Ministry

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's retaliatory measures were limited in scope and aimed at legitimate military targets rather than civilians, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The statement was delivered during a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, which was held at the Foreign Ministry and attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and presidential advisor Hikmat Hajiyev.

At the briefing, the participants were provided with full information regarding the immediate and adequate steps made to avert tension and military aggression caused by the Armenian armed forces' large-scale military provocations in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan districts.

It was stressed that the retaliatory measures by Azerbaijan were of a limited nature, aimed at legitimate military targets, and did not target the civilian population.

It was emphasized that this act of aggression, which happened on the state border, is part of a series of military and political provocations carried out by Armenia in recent days.

The speakers emphasized that Armenia has flagrantly violated the requirements of the trilateral declarations signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders by failing to withdraw its military troops from Azerbaijani land and continuing to mine Azerbaijani territories.

Furthermore, Armenia boosted militarization in the border region, impeded the establishment of transport communications, and took destructive acts against the peace process, by failing to reply to Azerbaijan's proposals to begin serious discussions on a peace treaty.

It was stressed that the military tension in the region is not in the interests of Azerbaijan since the country is rebuilding liberated territories and making large investments there. The return of a group of internally displaced families to the area close to the military tension zone - Agali village of Zangilan District is a great example of this.

At the end of the briefing, the participants' points of view were heard, and questions were answered.