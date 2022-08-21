Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l community to intensify fight against terrorism

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva made a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Trend reports.

"International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly dated December 19, 2017 and is celebrated annually around the world on August 21. The main goal of this day is to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism and those affected by it, to support them, to encourage the protection and full exercise of their rights and fundamental freedoms. As Azerbaijan has long suffered from the terrorist policy pursued by Armenia on the basis of national hatred and entailed numerous victims, we strongly condemn all forms of terrorism, honor the memory of the victims of terrorism and call on the world community to intensify the joint fight against terrorism!".