By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Azerbaijan expects embassy attackers in London to be brought to justice, Azernews reports.

She made the remarks while commenting on the UK Minister for Europe Graham Stuart’s statement on the embassy attack.

“We expect that the provocation against our embassy in London will be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators of this provocation will be brought to justice,” Abdullayeva stressed.

She emphasized that the incident against the Azerbaijani embassy in London is an attack and provocation by members of a radical religious group against the diplomatic mission, and this event seriously raises the issue of the security of the diplomatic mission.

“We remind once again that the security of diplomatic missions, including diplomats, must be ensured by the host country in accordance with international obligations. In this regard, it is important that the British minister mentions the security of the diplomatic staff as a priority issue,” Abdullayeva said.

As for the "free expression of thought", the relevant institutions of Britain, an ancient Western democracy, are likely well aware of the ways/rules of applying this principle in a free society, which has nothing to do with the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in London, the spokeswoman said.

Otherwise, interpretation of any radical and illegal step under the guise of "freedom" may cause serious problems for the country's security, she added.

Stuart had stated at a meeting with the Azerbaijani ambassador to the UK that his country profoundly regrets the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in London that the government places a high value on the protection of the diplomatic staff in the country, and that it promotes peaceful expression of freedom of thought.

"Today I spoke to Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov following a serious security incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on 4 August. I emphasised the importance that the UK government attaches to the security of all diplomatic missions in the UK, and expressed my deep regret that the event took place. The UK has a longstanding tradition of support for the right to freedom of expression, but this must be exercised through peaceful and lawful demonstration," Stuart said.

On August 5, the Azerbaijani embassy in London was stormed by a radical religious group.

After bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the embassy building. After local police intervened, the group members were escorted out of the building and detained. The embassy staff was not injured in the incident. The incident is being investigated by local police.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, through diplomatic channels, the issue of the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises in accordance with the Vienna Convention was raised with the UK authorities.