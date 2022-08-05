Armenian army fires Azerbaijani positions from Karabakh and border areas

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Over the last day, positions of the Azerbaijani army have come under fire from the Armenian army 12 times, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Three of the incidents were registered following the fire opened from the positions in Narimanli and Zarkand villages of Armenia's Basarkechar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

The other 9 incidents were recorded as a result of periodic fire opened from various calibers of weapons on the Azerbaijan army positions, stationed in Aghdam, Khojavand, and Khojaly districts, by members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army. In all cases, adequate retaliatory measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani army.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, grossly violated provisions of the November 10, 2020 statement and committed a terrorist and sabotage act against units of the Azerbaijani army on August 3. Serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam became a martyr in the terrorist and sabotage act, the Defense Ministry reported.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to seize the Girkhgiz peak, located on a mountain range covering the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, and establish new combat positions there.

As a result of Operation Revenge conducted by the Azerbaijan army, the Girkhgiz peak, including Saribaba and several advantageous heights along the Karabakh range of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains were taken under control. Currently, the units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out engineering work on the establishment of new positions and laying supply roads on advantageous frontiers.