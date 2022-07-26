Azerbaijan changes body approving list of potentially hazardous construction projects

By Trend

The list of potentially hazardous facilities or construction sites of national importance will be approved by Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Presidential Decree dated July 23, 2022 amending Decree No. 695 dated September 4, 2012 on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 392-IVQ dated June 29, 2012 "On the adoption and entry into force Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation".

According to the decree, the list of potentially hazardous facilities or construction sites of national importance will be approved by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers. Prior to this, the list has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.