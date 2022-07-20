Turkish minister in Baku pays homage to Alley of Martyrs

A delegation led by Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik paid tribute to the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on July 19, Azernews reports.

Members of the delegation honored the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers on his grave in the Alley of Honor.

Prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva has also been commemorated, flowers has been placed on her grave.

The delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the memory of heroes who died for Azerbaijan's independence, and left flowers on the Eternal Flame monument.

Afterward, the guests saw the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial dedicated to the Ottoman Empire soldiers killed during the World War I, on which flowers were also laid.

"Just as Turkish and Azerbaijani troops fought side by side in the Battle of Canakkale 1915, soldiers of the two fraternal countries fought together during the liberation of Azerbaijan's Baku under the command of Nuru Pasha in 1918," Yanik said.