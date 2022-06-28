Azerbaijan sets up new interstate council with Kyrgyzstan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has established a new interstate council with Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

A bill on the approval of the memorandum ‘On the establishment of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’ was discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament, the report added.

The bill was voted on and passed.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $3.4 million in the first five months of 2022.

The two countries have agreed to boost ties by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and by paying attention to the issues of mutual exports and imports of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Kyrgyz ambassador Kairat Osmonaliyev said that the two countries will sign a strategic partnership declaration in 2022.

According to Osmonaliyev, relations between the two countries are reaching a higher level of strategic partnership.

"Besides, from 2022, it is planned to intensify cooperation in all areas, such as education and transport sectors, preparation and approval of joint projects, the establishment of an investment fund, construction of an oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan, and others," he said.

Furthermore, in her address to the 11th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA), which was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on June 24, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the growing geographical and strategic importance of the Turkic states also highlights the importance of close unity and cooperation between Turkic peoples.

International parliamentary organizations, according to Gafarova, are an excellent instrument for establishing a coordinated response to a wide variety of challenges.

Parliamentary unions should be seen as a functional tool for ensuring political unity of states. In this regard, the cooperation within the assembly has created conditions for the further deepening of political, economic, cultural and other relations, as well as an atmosphere of trust and partnership between the member countries, she emphasized.