Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh FMs sign co-op declaration in Baku

By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan – Jeyhun Bayramov, Mevlut Cavushoglu and Mukhtar Tileuberdi signed the Baku Declaration on Cooperation in Transport and Communications spheres, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Adil Karaismailoglu and Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev.

The first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, on June 27, 2022.