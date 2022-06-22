Agenda of Russian foreign minister's Baku visit unveiled

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The agenda of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit due in Azerbaijan on June 23-24 will include the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, special attention will be paid to the implementation of the tripartite agreements at the highest level on November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

"The whole range of issues of further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations will be considered," she added.

During the visit, the Russian official will also meet with President Ilham Aliyev.

As reported earlier, ahead of the visit, the top officials of both countries have discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda pertaining to the implementation of the Declaration on the Allied Cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

Azerbaijan and Russian regions have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.