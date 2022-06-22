TODAY.AZ / Politics

Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Hamid Sajjadi to visit Baku

22 June 2022 [14:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Hamid Sajjadi will pay a two-day visit to Azerbaijan on June 22, 2022, Trend reports reference to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, the Iranian minister will attend a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Also, the Iranian minister will hold a number of official meetings. Mutually beneficial cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is on the agenda of the talks.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/222015.html

Print version

Views: 156

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also