Army’s naval forces hold tactical drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s naval forces are conducting tactical drills in line with the approved annual combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov was briefed on the progress of the drills and forthcoming operations prior to the ships leaving the base, the ministry said.

The main goals of the drills, according to the statement, are to practice joint actions of ship tactical groups with special forces groups in various conditions while carrying out assigned tasks, as well as to improve commanders' and staff officers' skills in organizing combat operations and managing forces during battles.

It added that over 30 Naval Forces ships and boats, as well as up to 1,500 military personnel, have been involved in the drills.

The units of the Naval Forces will be responsible for carrying out combat operations related to the security and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

It should be noted that members of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces attended the Efes-2022 multinational drills conducted in Turkiye. The servicemen successfully completed actions such as rescuing a hijacked ship and disembarking naval special troops from a helicopter to a ship, as a part of the drills’ next stage, the ministry reported earlier.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.