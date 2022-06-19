Construction of Zangilan International Airport to be completed in September this year - official

By Trend

The construction of the Zangilan International Airport will be completed in September this year, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, before the occupation, 9 preschool educational institutions and 19 primary schools operated on the territory of the Zangilan district.

Noting that Zangilan has great potential for solar energy and ecotourism, Hajiyev stressed that construction and restoration work continues in Zangilan.