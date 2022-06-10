Army units hold intensive live-fire tactical-special drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Different units of the Azerbaijani army are conducting live-fire tactical drills, Azernews report, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills are being held at the army’s combined-arms training grounds with the participation of the military leadership, the report added.

The drills are aimed at increasing the units’ combat readiness, the military personnel’s professionalism and practical skills, as well as improving the interoperability between the command and control bodies of the troops, the ministry said.

The execution of new tactical actions based on experience (gained during the 44-day war with Armenia, as well as other contemporary wars), such as more effective destruction of an imaginary enemy with the widespread use of early warning radar systems, is a distinguishing feature of the exercises conducted with the participation of units from the Land Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, and Special Forces.

The progress of the exercises is reported by commanders and staff officers, and the status of the adversary and the peculiarities of the terrain are evaluated using intelligence data. Interoperability between units is organized via the employment of modern equipment and technical facilities that have recently been integrated into weaponry.

According to the scenario, numerous aircraft, motorized rifle, artillery, and tank units work together to eliminate the discovered targets of the fictional adversary.

In a similar vein, tactical-special exercises were undertaken with military men from Operations Commando military units in accordance with the Land Forces' combat training plan, the ministry stated in a separate report.

Based on intelligence data, the region of a prospective provocation by a sabotage group of an imaginary adversary was selected.

After successfully advancing into the operative area, the commandos completed the duties of enclosing temporary shelters and neutralizing the fictitious adversary.

The major goals of the exercises are to develop military personnel's tactical abilities in hilly terrain, as well as to strengthen the fighting capacity of Operations Commando forces.