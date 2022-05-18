Belarus PM arrives in Azerbaijan to explore other options of expanding relations

By Azernews

Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on May 18, Azernews reports per BELTA.

As Golovchenko noted earlier, it is necessary to get a real snapshot of the situation and determine points of growth that should be promoted and discussed in detail.

The visit is aimed at finding new opportunities for increasing mutual trade turnover. During the visit, it is also planned to sign bilateral documents.

The agenda of the two-day visit includes meetings with the country's leadership, visits to the Ganja Automobile Plant, the Iglim research and production enterprise, as well as the Caspian Agro and Inter Food international exhibitions.

Belarus' food industry enterprises, scientific organizations, concerns, and holdings will take part in the exhibitions. The State Committee for Science and Technology is the organizer of the collective scientific and technical section of the exposition, which will be presented by the developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Belgospischeprom concern. Participants and visitors will be shown over 60 local scientific-technical and innovative developments in the field of food products and production technologies.

Moreover, a meeting of business circles of Belarus and Azerbaijan is planned within the framework of the visit. It is planned to conduct B2B negotiations and sign contracts.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

