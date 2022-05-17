Azerbaijani delegation to visit Iran to mull multifaceted cooperation

By Azernews

Baku and Tehran will discuss mutual cooperation in transport and transit, logistics, energy, industry, trade, investment, and other areas, Azernews reports.

The discussions will take place as part of an upcoming visit of an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Iran on May 18, 2022.

The delegation includes officials from the Ministries of Energy, High Technologies and Transport, Foreign Affairs, the Customs Committee, the State Agency for Motor Roads, the Azerbaijan Railways, and other agencies.

During the visit, the delegation will hold meetings at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the Foreign Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and other agencies of Iran.

One of the main topics of discussion will be the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijani and Iranian governments on the establishment of new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through Iran.

The role of Iranian companies in the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the steps taken in this regard, will be thoroughly examined.

The Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are developing dynamically based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship, mutual respect, and effective cooperation.

The meeting of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ibrahim Raisi within the framework of the ECO Summit of Heads of State in Ashgabat on November 28, 2021, gave an important impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Currently, the involvement of Iranian companies in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a manifestation of the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghasemi during the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation, held in Baku on March 11.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the working group of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on unblocking the economic communications of the South Caucasus is scheduled for May, the parties will agree on the exact date, Azernews reports, citing TASS agency.

"The next meeting of the working group of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will be held in May, the exact date is being agreed upon," Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's office told Public Television of Armenia on May 17.

An agreement to unblock regional communications was reached at a January 11, 2022 meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Moscow. At that time, it was decided to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries, which would focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.