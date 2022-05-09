Baku pays tribute to WWII participants' memory

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has paid tribute to the memory of World War II participants in connection with the 77th anniversary of the victory day.

In a statement posted on its website the ministry said: "May 9, 2022 marks the 77th Anniversary of the Victory in 1941-1945 World War II. On this occasion, we pay tribute to the memory of each of the soldiers, officers and ordinary citizens who have shown courage and heroism, having endured enormous difficulties in winning one of the most terrible wars in human history."

It stressed that the Azerbaijani people made an important contribution to this victory. Over 600,000 Azerbaijanis took part in the war, more than half of whom died and went missing in the war zones. For the courage shown during the war years, 123 citizens of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals. The heroic Azerbaijani soldiers took an active part in the liberation of many countries from fascism.

"Azerbaijan’s contribution to the Victory by supplying fuel was invaluable. During the war of 1941-1945, Azerbaijan accounted for more than 70 percent of the oil produced in the Soviet Union, 80 percent of gasoline and 90 percent of motor oils. The vast majority of tanks and planes of the Soviet army, which played a decisive role in ensuring the Victory over fascism in World War II, were set in motion on fuel sent to the front by Baku oil workers," the statement underlined.

The Azerbaijani people demonstrated unprecedented labor feats on the rear front, day and night selflessly working to meet the needs of the army. The fellow citizens sent to the front more than seven tons of donated blood, they were especially distinguished in providing the combat units with food and warm clothes. In the name of the Victory over fascism, Azerbaijan mobilized all its resources, the ministry emphasized.

The Azerbaijani people celebrate the victory in the 1941-45 World War II with the feeling of joy of the great Victory achieved as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. Azerbaijan, which has restored its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders always supports struggle for international law and justice.

"The memory of all our sons and daughters who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as during the war of 1941-1945 will live forever in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people," the statement stressed.