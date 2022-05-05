Official: Azerbaijan-UK ties on upswing

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani-UK relations are on the upswing, Azerbaijan's Deputy Health Minister Rasim Ismayilov told a health cooperation event between the two countries in Baku on May 4.

The deputy minister noted that British ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp made a huge contribution to the development of these ties.

He also opined that the development of Azerbaijan's social sphere has always been the focus of attention of the president.

"The development of the public healthcare remains one of the most important tasks. Thanks to the attention and care of ??President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has managed to easily overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," Ismayilov stressed.

He added that among the measures taken were the supply of medicines and medical equipment, an adaptation of the existing healthcare facilities to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as the construction of modular hospitals in a very short time.

"All these are vivid examples of the leadership's attention to the healthcare sector," the deputy minister added.

Further, he noted that the ongoing event will also promote the development of friendly relations and interaction between the two states.

Meanwhile, economic and political cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK is steadily developing.