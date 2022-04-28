Baku hosts meeting of US ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia

By Trend

Baku has hosted a meeting of US ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, Trend reports referring to the official Facebook page of the US Embassy in Baku.

Ambassadors Litzenberger, Degnan, and Tracy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson, Senior Advisor for Caucuses Negotiations (SACN) Andrew Schofer, and Acting Coordinator for US Assistance to Europe and Eurasia Greg Naarden participated in a regional Chiefs of Mission meeting hosted by the U.S. Embassy Baku.

"Baku, Yerevan, and Tbilisi have previously hosted similar events. Colleagues from the region and from Washington, D.C., gathered to exchange ideas and information. As the US celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, we underscore our commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus," the embassy said.