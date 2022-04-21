Azerbaijan opens 19 new military units, over 100 border posts in Karabakh

By Azernews

Azerbaijan has opened 19 new military units and over 100 border posts on its liberated territories over the past year, the State Border Service reported on April 21.

On April 19-21, Azerbaijani presidential aide, the military affairs department head Col-Gen Maharram Aliyev and the State Border Service chief, Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev visited the Gubadli and Gazakh special border divisions’ military units.

The officials inspected the border defence and security infrastructure built on the state border with Armenia, following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

They were briefed that necessary security measures had been taken to ensure the reliable protection of the state border, as well as border roads had been built to facilitate the traffic in the area.

The two generals met with border guards serving at border posts and familiarized themselves with the military service, as well as the living conditions provided for the servicemen.

Service meetings were held with the participation of the management of separate border divisions, and reports of officials on the operational conditions and measures taken in the service area were heard.

Necessary instructions and recommendations were given to further increase the combat readiness of military units to ensure the inviolability of the state border and the security of personnel.

During the visit, tactical exercises of the border service were held at the field training center.

It should be noted that several modern military units have been built in liberated Hadrut, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Lachin and other regions. The military facilities have been upgraded with contemporary equipment and weapons, and military personnel's combat readiness has been improved via drills.