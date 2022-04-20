Baku condoles with Ankara over deadly terror attack

By Azernews





Baku has expressed condolences to Ankara over the deadly terror attack in Turkey's Bursa province.

In a post on its Twitter account on April 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said: "We express our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the official who died as a result of the terrorist attack in the Bursa province of brotherly Turkey, and wish the injured to recover. Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and displays of terror."

On April 20, an explosion damaged a bus transporting prison guards in the northwestern province of Bursa, killing one person and injuring four others, Turkish media reported.

The shuttle bus was taking the guards to their work when the bomb ripped through the shuttle bus at about 7:30 a.m. local time.

The province's governor stated that the incident, which killed personnel was triggered by a "possibly handmade" device. One of the injured, according to Governor Yakup Canbolat, is in critical condition.

In Bursa's central Osmangazi district, the automobile was driving through a residential neighborhood. The explosive device, which was suspected to be remote-controlled and put on the roadway, went off near a metro station. The driver was able to stop the bus some 100 meters away from the accident site. All of the windows on the bus were smashed, and the vehicle was severely damaged.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag headed to the area of the explosion shortly after the attack.

"We are currently carrying out necessary work to determine the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. We hope that the perpetrators will be captured soon," Soylu said.