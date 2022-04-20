President receives incoming UAE envoy's credentials [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Blushi.

Ambassador Mohammed Al Blushi presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the relations between the two countries were developing dynamically and successfully in all areas. Recalling a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Ilham Aliyev noted that during the talk he stressed the importance of further intensifying bilateral relations. The President noted with satisfaction that after the telephone conversation, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director and group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, UAE’s special envoy for climate change, CEO of Masdar company Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber had visited Azerbaijan, and that during the visit, the sides stressed the strategic importance of cooperation and held fruitful discussions on specific investment projects of the UAE in Azerbaijan. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of the groundbreaking ceremony for a 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by Masdar of the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the two countries are currently working on a multibillion-dollar investment portfolio in the field of renewable energy, describing this as an indicator of friendship, brotherhood and great mutual interest between the two countries. The head of state hailed a very favorable investment climate and attractive energy sector in Azerbaijan, which was highly appreciated by the UAE government. President Ilham Aliyev noted the strong political ties between the two countries, adding that there were great opportunities for expanding cooperation in other areas, including transport. The President also noted that the UAE had already invested in the country's transport infrastructure. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan had become an important multifaceted regional transport hub in various directions, the head of state pointed to the very good prospects for expanding cooperation in this area too.

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, the Ambassador conveyed greetings of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Underlining the strong fraternal relations between the two countries, the ambassador said that the UAE had made great efforts to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, social and cultural spheres.