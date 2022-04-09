Azerbaijan, UK mark 30 years of diplomatic relations in London

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani embassy in London has hosted a celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

The leadership and members of the Conservative Party's Foreign Policy Council also attended the event, titled "Azerbaijan-UK: Celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations and close cooperation".

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov and British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, both spoke at the event.

Suleymanov welcomed the visitors and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the embassy and the Council.

Furthermore, he expressed his determination to deepen the two countries' multifaceted and dynamic cooperation established over the last 30 years. The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the existence of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in international security, economy, trade, humanitarian activities, and education, particularly in the field of energy.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $ 28.8 billion out of $ 30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $396.6 million while import was $271.1 million.

The UK contributed over AZN 1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.