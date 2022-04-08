President expands powers of Energy Regulatory Agency

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree about amendments in the "Charter of Energy Regulatory Agency".

According to the decree, new powers have been transferred to the Energy Regulatory Agency.

Relying on the information entered in the register on the basis of inspection and maintenance data, the agency shall carry out monitoring in the manner prescribed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in case of detection of non-compliance with the requirements established by law, it shall give mandatory instructions.