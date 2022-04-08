Committees of Azerbaijani Parliament to hold joint meeting in Shusha

By Trend

A joint meeting of the committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament on legal policy, state building and defense, security and the fight against corruption will be held in Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

During the meeting, the MPs will discuss the bill "On approval of Memorandum of Understanding between Governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on "Caucasian Eagle" exercises of special forces” and the bill "On amendments to Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and to law "On currency regulation".