Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Khojavand

By Sabina Mammadli

A large number of Armenian army weapons and ammunition have been found Khojavand region liberated from occupation in 2020, the Interior Ministry has reported.

Officers from the Lachin region police department seized four machine guns, three grenade launchers, one anti-tank guided missile, 40 clips for machine guns, 3,500 bullets of various calibers and other ammunition at the positions left by the Armenian military in Khojavand region’s Uchtepe area.

Azerbaijani police continue to carry out activities to identify weapons, ammunition and explosives in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azerbaijan discovered and seized 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, eight air defense systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, and tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers in the liberated lands in 2021. Moreover, about 17 tons of wild hemp plants were burned and destroyed last year.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.