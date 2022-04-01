Azerbaijan issues list of 62 servicemen missing at Farrukh height

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

A list of 62 Azerbaijani troops who went missing at the Farrukh height during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war has been released, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People has stated.

After the victory in the second Karabakh war, work is underway in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation to identify the burial sites and exhume the remains of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

The names of those missing in the battles for the Farrukh height were registered in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing People.

Moreover, 46 people went missing in Khojaly region's Pirlar village, located near the Farrukh height while 11 Azerbaijani servicemen went missing in Aghdam region's Aliaghali village.

Due to the possibility of mass graves in and near the Farrukh height, search and exhumation efforts are planned in the area.

The list of the missing Azerbaijani servicemen at the Farrukh height during the first Karabakh war is as follows:

1. Alibala Abdullayev, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

2. Arzu Aghayev, disappeared on Jan. 24, 1993

3. Baba Allahverdiyev, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

4. Ahmad Allahverdiyev, disappeared on Jan. 19, 1993

5. Baleddin Baghirov, disappeared on Sept. 18, 1992

6. Mikhail Basenshpiler, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

7. Khalil Bakhyshov, disappeared on Sept. 28, 1992

8. Mehman Badirkhanov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

9. Ali Behbudov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

10. Ilham Jabrayilov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

11. Mehman Jafarov, disappeared on Jan. 20, 1993

12. Sanan Jafarov, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

13. Ilham Dadashov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

14. Mehman Eminov, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

15. Masud Eyvazov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

16. Faiz Ahmadov, disappeared on Jan. 20, 1993

17. Vahid Alimammadov, disappeared on Nov. 13, 1992

18. Hidayat Aliyev, disappeared on Oct. 27, 1992

19. Ilgar Aliyev, disappeared on Jan. 24, 1993

20. Bakhtiyar Amiraslanov, disappeared on Oct. 29, 1992

21. Bakhtiyar Asgarov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

22. Parviz Azizov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

23. Vidadi Farzaliyev, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

24. Elnur Gabibov, disappeared on Jan. 26, 1993

25. Eldaniz Hasanov, disappeared on Jan. 1, 1993

26. Jasaret Huseynov, disappeared on Oct. 27, 1992

27. Huseyn Huseynov, disappeared on Jan. 19, 1993

28. Vugar Huseynov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

29. Vugar Huseynov, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

30. Khagani Huseynov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

31. Maarif Ibadov, disappeared on Sept. 29, 1992

32. Karim Ibrahimov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

33. Tahir Ismayilov, disappeared on Oct. 30, 1992

34. Hasan Israfilli, disappeared on June 18, 1992

35. Khaleddin Karimov, disappeared on Oct. 27, 1992

36. Vidadi Gahramanov, disappeared on Jan. 19, 1993

37. Gahraman Gahramanov, disappeared on Sept. 30, 1992

38. Vugar Gubadov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

39. Natig Gurbanov, disappeared on Oct. 30, 1992

40. Rasim Gurbanov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

41. Shaban Gurbanov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

42. Elman Mammadov, disappeared on Feb. 11, 1993

43. Faiz Mammadov, disappeared on Oct. 29, 1992

44. Ilgar Mammadov, disappeared on Jan. 26, 1993

45. Ilgar Mammadov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

46. Mehman Mammadov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

47. Parviz Mammadov, disappeared on Oct. 27, 1992

48. Rustam Mansimov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

49. Araz Mirzoyev, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

50. Aydin Mukhtarov, disappeared on Jan. 24, 1993

51. Pakhlivan Namazov, disappeared on Jan. 19, 1993

52. Elchin Namazov, disappeared on Oct. 30, 1992

53. Vladimir Nyunechkin, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

54. Kamran Orujov, disappeared on Sept. 19, 1992

55. Nizameddin Omarov, disappeared on Jan. 21, 1993

56. Sahib Salmanov, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

57. Gumbat Samadov, disappeared on June 13, 1992

58. Muhammad Svanidze, disappeared on Jan. 22, 1993

59. Zahid Shirinov, disappeared on Sept. 20, 1992

60. Elshad Tarverdipur, disappeared on Oct. 28, 1992

61. Agil Tasalliyev, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993

62. Badal Zeynalov, disappeared on Jan. 25, 1993.

As reported earlier, the remains of several people were found during the operations on March 28 at the Farrukh height in Khojaly region.

Taking into account that during the first Karabakh war, there were intensive hostilities at this height and it was occupied by the Armenian armed formations, it is assumed that these are the remains of the Azerbaijani soldiers, who became martyrs. The corresponding expertise will be conducted.

Azerbaijan frequently brings the fate of missing Azerbaijanis and the issue of mass graves in Karabakh to the attention of the international community. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has regularly discussed the problem of mass graves at the international level.

Humanitarian issues were one of the main topics of a virtual meeting attended by French President Emanuel Macron, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on February 4.

At the meeting, Aliyev underlined that Armenia had to provide information about the mass graves of 3,890 missing Azerbaijani citizens (including 71 children, 267 women and 326 elderly people). The presidents of France and the European Council both supported this issue.

Armenia, which is responsible for determining the fate of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijani citizens, promised to cooperate in this matter.

However, later Yerevan broke its promise, remaining true to its usual rhetoric. Thus, Armenia has grossly violated the Geneva Convention of 1949 and relevant international legal norms. On the contrary, after the 44-day war, Azerbaijan handed over the remains of more than 1,700 Armenians to Armenia.

It should be noted that over 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing as a result of the First Karabakh War. It is believed that the vast majority of them were systematically killed and buried in mass graves.