Police seize abandoned weapons, munitions in liberated Zangilan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Police have seized a large number of Armenian-left weapons and munitions in liberated Zangilan, Azertag reported on March 11, citing the Interior Ministry’s press service.

One submachine gun, one "Fagot," 13 different types of grenades, 25 different types of shells, 20 submachine gun magazines, 4,752 cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition were discovered as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Zangilan region police department and representatives from the State Security Service and the Mine Action Agency.

The munitions were handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Intensive measures are being taken together with the relevant agencies to clear the liberated territories of mines and other explosive devices, and to collect the weapons and ammunition left by the Armenian military units, the report added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.