Executive Director of UN-HABITAT arrives in Aghdam region

By Trend





A delegation led by Executive Director of the United Nations Program for the Promotion of Sustainable Development of Human Settlements (UN-HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif has arrived in Aghdam district, Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

The delegation was met by the representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from the occupation which are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region) Emin Huseynov.

The delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Drama Theater in Aghdam as part of the trip.

Executive Director of UN-HABITAT will hold a series of meetings with the country's officials during a three-day visit to Azerbaijan.