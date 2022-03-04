Over 14 kg of drugs, psychotropic pills seized on border with Iran

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has seized over 14 kg of drugs and 2,190 psychotropic substances on Azerbaijan's southern border, the service reported on March 3.

The incident occurred in the service area of the State Border Service's Horadiz border detachment near Beylagan's Amirzeyidli village.

The border guard noticed a car approaching the area around 2105 on March 2. The border guard apprehended a passenger who attempted to flee the scene with a hidden bag and package.

Tahir Mammadov, a Fuzuli resident, was apprehended with 14.2 kg of drugs (5,800 grams of marijuana, 4,200 grams of heroin, 2,100 grams of opium), as well as 2,190 psychotropic pills (1,900 units of methadone-40, 290 units Gabaprel 300) as a result of the inspection (61).

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the individual had previously been convicted of the same crime. The investigation is currently underway.

The State Border Service maintains border protection and search operations to ensure reliable border protection and combat drug trafficking.