President approves state program for education at foreign universities [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the approval of the "State Program for the Education of Youth at Prestigious Universities of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026".

Among them are:

- information technologies;

- mechanical engineering;

- statistics and data analysis;

- fundamental and applied sciences;

- healthcare;

- education;

- environment;

- aviation and space;

- public administration;

- transport and logistics;

- power engineering;

- economy;

- finance;

- architecture and design;

- agriculture.