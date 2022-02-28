President approves state program for education at foreign universities [UPDATE]

|
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the approval of the "State Program for the Education of Youth at Prestigious Universities of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026".
Among them are:
- information technologies;
- mechanical engineering;
- statistics and data analysis;
- fundamental and applied sciences;
- healthcare;
- education;
- environment;
- aviation and space;
- public administration;
- transport and logistics;
- power engineering;
- economy;
- finance;
- architecture and design;
- agriculture.