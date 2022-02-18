Azerbaijani Air Force conducts drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Air Force has conducted training flights under the combat training plan, the Defence Ministry has reported.

“According to the scenario, the MiG-29 aircrafts fulfilled the tasks of performing the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes,” the ministry said.

As part of the drills, the pilots practiced evading a hypothetical enemy's air defenses, calculating the coordinates of its land-based targets, and engaging in air combat.

The prescribed tasks were successfully completed during the exercises, the report added.

Azerbaijani military pilots participated in The Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills in Turkey's Konya region in 2021, along with pilots from Qatar, Pakistan, and NATO.

The exercises were designed to allow participants in the military field to share their knowledge, skills, and experience.

Azerbaijan holds drills on a regular basis to improve the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



